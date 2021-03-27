YORK RUN — The Ringgold girls were solid on the track Friday afternoon as the Lady Rams opened play in Section 2-AAA with an 85-65 win at Albert Gallatin.
Charlee Leach led the charge for the visitors in their first meet in a new section with first-place finishes in the 1,600 (6:14.51) and 800 (2:46.92), and helping the Lady Rams win the 3,200 and 1,600 relays.
Leach, a sophomore, is technically in her first year considering the 2019 season was wiped out before it began because of the pandemic.
“I just feel like it’s my sophomore season,” explained Leach. “I’m still progressing from my sophomore year in cross country.”
Leach already has in mind what she hopes to accomplish this season.
“I want to get the school record in the mile, and possibly the 800,” said Leach.
“The mile and 800 will be my main focus. Some days the coach might over-distance me, but I like the mile. I feel I am close to breaking the record.”
How fast does Leach hope to run?
“The record is 5:26. I would like to run 5:20, 5:21,” said Leach. “I really wan to go after that by the end of the season.
“As long as I keep my goals in mind, I’ll pick the day I want to go after it.”
“I’m really excited for this season,” Leach said with a smile. “I know what I can do if I keep my head on it.”
Eleanor Bucchianeri (100), Andrea Kassa (400), Angelique Mariana (3,200), Reannah Leasure (triple jump), and Anna-Marie Farrelli (shot put) also had first-place finishes for the Lady Rams.
Ringgold also won all three relays.
Albert Gallatin senior Emily Sanders hopes to pick up where her sophomore season let off as she enters her final season.
Sanders took a step in the right direction by winning the 200, 300 intermediate hurdles and long jump. Her leap of 13-4 in the long jump was a personal best.
Sanders is the defending county champion in the 300 intermediate hurdles and looks to defend with a lower time.
“I feel like I’m starting over again,” said Sanders. “My time today was not my best time. I ran 50.12 and my PR is what I ran in the county meet (in 2019).
“Every meet I want to cut my time down. I’m focused on my time more than anything else. I want to get back to 48 seconds in the hurdles.”
Sanders emphasized the point, adding, “I want to do better than 48 seconds in the county meet. That would be great. No slacking. I have to work harder.”
Kaitlyn Havrilesko (100 high hurdles), Bella Burgess (javelin), and Liz Murtha (discus) also had first-place finishes for the Lady Colonials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.