The Ringgold girls tennis team opened Section 2-AA play Tuesday afternoon with a 4-1 victory over visiting Washington.
The Lady Rams’ Rebecca McIntosh lost her No. 1 singles match to Samantha Maurer, 0-6, 6-3, 6-3. Ringgold’s Julia Corey and Elizabeth Talaga won the other two singles matches in straight sets.
Courtney Berdar and Emily Buechel didn’t drop a set at No. 1 doubles, and Emma Cuss and Shannon Echard completed the doubles sweep for Ringgold with a 6-0, 6-2 win.
Southmoreland 5, Jeannette 0 — The Lady Scots swept past the Lady Jayhawks for a Section 1-AA victory.
Alycia Derr, Elle Pawlikowsky and Beatrix Pawlikowsky carried the singles matches for Southmoreland. Julia Davis and Amelia Miller won at first doubles, and Eva Martin and Sara Hixson completed the sweep with a victory at second doubles.
Boys golf
Mount Pleasant 223, Ligonier Valley 231 — The Vikings returned home from Champion Lakes Golf Course with a Section 2-AA victory.
Mount Pleasant’s Carson Kirshner was medalist with 40. Steven Brown (43), Jonathan Wagner (45), Dylan Pawlak (45), and Ben Fisher (50) rounded out the scoring for the Vikings (4-1, 4-1).
Jonathan Rankin was the low man for the Rams (1-2, 1-2) with 44.
Girls golf
Mount Pleasant 207, Ligonier Valley 220 — Natalie Miller shot 44 to lead the Lady Vikings to a Section 1-AA win over the visiting Lady Rams at Norvelt Golf Club. Allison Tepper and Emily Eutsey both shot 54, and Haley Morgan closed the scoring with 55 for Mount Pleasant (3-1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.