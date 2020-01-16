Ringgold outscored host Steel Valley 20-6 in the third quarter to key a 52-50 comeback win in non-section girls basketball action Wednesday night.
Nya Adams led all scorers with 22 points for Ringgold, and Martina Costa added 10.
The Lady Rams (7-8) trailed 17-10 after one period and 30-19 at halftime before charging back to win.
Kelsey Salopek and Abby Gongaware each scored 15 points for Steel Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.