Matt Regula had an easier time preparing for this season than he did a year ago as he enters his second year as Ringgold's girls basketball coach.
Regula was hired in October, 2020, and had a few weeks to get ready for the 2020-21 season.
Things have gone much better this year.
“This time around, it was different,” Regula said with a laugh. “After last season ended, we did the middle school season, which is a spring sport at Ringgold and then this summer, we had on-court workouts and lifted three days per week.”
Assistant coaches Eric James and Natalie Adams have played a big part, and Regula has set higher goals.
“We want to finish at, or above, .500 overall and in section play,” said Regula. “That means we would have at least 11 wins overall and at least six in the section.”
“We have to focus and stay on task at practice and in games, not losing sight of what we are supposed to be doing,” added Regula. “We have to give effort 100 percent of the time and not just on game day.
“Lastly, we have to be consistent and carry improvement in physical skills and understanding basketball as the season progresses to avoid regression.”
Kirra Gerard and Angelina Massey are returning as starters for the Lady Rams. Gerard, a senior guard, is a four-year starter, while Massey, a sophomore guard, enters her second.
“Kirra is a good athlete who is tough as nails and is a scorer,” Regula said. “Angelina is an elite athlete and a competitor.”
Along with those two, Regula pointed out junior wing Abbey Whaley, who is returning from injury.
“She is a versatile player,” he said. “She has a good combination of size, athleticism and IQ.”
Regula hopes Gerard, Massey and Whaley can all average around 10 points per game.
Other players battling for starting spots include junior forward Zoey Mundorff, senior guard Kasandra Holland and sophomore wing Azariah White.
Four other players who could contribute include senior guard Amira Crews, sophomore wing Alexa Jolly, junior wing Alexa Schwab and sophomore guard Naomi McNary.
Ringgold competes in Section 3-AAAAA with Albert Gallatin, Connellsville, Laurel Highlands, Thomas Jefferson, Trinity and Uniontown.
“Trinity and Thomas Jefferson are the best teams in the section,” said Regula. “Trinity has Alyssa Clutter, a Division I player, and TJ is led by Graci Fairman, a Division II player.”
Ringgold opens play in the Montour Tip-Off Tournament on Dec. 10 against the host team and then plays Blackhawk on the Dec. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.