The Ringgold girls didn't drop a set Wednesday afternoon for a 5-0 victory in Section 2-AA play at McGuffey.
Alexis Davis won her No. 1 singles match, 6-1, 6-4. Elizabeth Talaga dropped just two games in her victory at No. 2 singles. Martina Stasko won No. 3 singles, 6-4, 6-4.
Lily McArdle and Caidyn Demchak took No. 1 doubles by a 6-3, 6-2 score. Olivia Bianchi and Emily Bucchineri didn't drop a game in their victory at No. 2 doubles.
Chartiers-Houston 4, Charleroi 2 -- Chartiers-Houston held a one-goal lead at halftime and added an insurance goal in the second half for a Section 2-A victory against visiting Charleroi.
The Lady Cougars' Bella Carroto opened the scoring at 33:07 of the first half, but the Lady Bucs netted the next three goals over a 17-minute span. The first two were by Lexi Durkas, one on a penalty kick, and the third was from Kayla Brose.
Carroto sliced the deficit to a goal with 3:37 left in the half.
Amelia Brose added an insurance goal at 31:49 of the second half.
Waynesburg Central 4, Bentworth 2 -- Ashlyn Basinger scored two goals and assisted on another in the Lady Raiders' Section 2-A victory at Bentworth.
Lake Litwinovich and Rylei Rastoka scored a goal apiece for Waynesburg. Goalkeeper Payton Cowell made eight saves to preserve the win.
