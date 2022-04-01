CONNELLSVILLE — The Ringgold girls opened the Section 2-AAA track & field season Thursday afternoon with a triangular sweep of Connellsville and Albert Gallatin at Falcon Stadium.
The Lady Rams defeated Albert Gallatin, 110-35, and Connellsville, 109-41. The Lady Falcons earned a split with a 94-54 victory against the Lady Colonials.
The Lady Rams’ Charlee Leach had a solid start to her season with overall first-place finishes in the 1,600 and 800, as well as a member of the winning 3,200 and 1,600 relays.
“I looked at today as a workout meet. I’m saving myself for Saturday at the South Hills Invitational,” explained Leach. “I want to try to medal at Baldwin (in the invitational.)
“Today was just winning each event.”
Leach said her workload in the opening meet will likely be the same for the remainder of the season.
“I will focus on the 1,600 and 800. I’ll use the 3,200 for over distancing,” said Leach.
Although the season is just in the first week, Leach already has her goals set.
“I have an end goal in mind each week. I want to run a sub-2:23 in the 800. My PR is 2:28. Five seconds is a lot, but if I have good competition I can do it,” said Leach, adding, “I want to run around 5:15, 5:20 in the 1,600.”
Leach knows she’ll see some competition later in the season when Ringgold runs Uniontown.
“Me and Hope (Trimmer), that’s some competition,” said Leach. “It will be cool. I know she wants to lower her time.”
Ringgold swept most of the overall first place finishes in the triangular, including all three jumps and most of the events on the track.
Albert Gallatin’s DJ Thomas won the javelin against both teams, although she was disappointed with her throws in the shot put.
“I expect to throw over 100 feet in the javelin and over 30 feet in the shot put. This is just the beginning of it,” said Thomas, who will continue her career at California (Pa.).
The rain muddied the approach and the wind was of benefit.
“The wind was in the way I was throwing, so it helped,” said Thomas.
Thomas is the defending county champion and advanced to the WPIAL final last year. Her personal bests are 109-7 in the javelin and 31-6 in the shot put.
“By the next meet I want to throw in the 100s and make the WPIALs,” said Thomas.
Albert Gallatin did well in the throws against Connellsville taking first place in all three events, including Liz Murtha’s win in the discus.
Connellsville’s Abbey Tikey had a busy day, winning the pole vault and scoring points against both teams in the long, triple and high jumps.
“I scored points and did better than the last meet,” said Tikey.
Tikey has a basic approach to the season.
“I keep practicing and hope I do better throughout the season,” said Tikey, a junior. “I want to jump 4-6 in the high jump and clear eight feet in the pole vault.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.