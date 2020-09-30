FINLEYVILLE — The Ringgold girls had six runners in the top-10 Tuesday afternoon at Mingo Creek Park to sweep the Section 2-AAA quintrangular and win the section title.
The Lady Rams defeated Uniontown (23-35), Connellsville (15-37), Laurel Highlands (15-45), and Albert Gallatin (15-50).
The Lady Raiders secured wins against Connellsville (15-45), Laurel Highlands (20-31), and Albert Gallatin (15-5). The Fillies defeated Albert Gallatin and Connellsville (27-38).
Uniontown’s Hope Trimmer left little doubt which runner was going to win the race when the sophomore grabbed control of the 5K early and powered her way across the finish line in 19:20.86.
Leach placed second in 20:55.43.
“My personal goal was to run sub-20 and finish first,” said Trimmer, who was able to check both off her list. “And, my hope was to win the section.
“This was my first time in the lower 19s. That’s very exciting.”
Despite her solid time, Trimmer said Mingo Creek Park wasn’t a breeze.
“This course was pretty difficult. I ran here Sunday. I ran the hill,” said Trimmer. “I knew I was good on the hill. Naturally, I made up time on the downhills and flats.
“It worked out today.”
Leach knew what was coming from Trimmer. Plus, Leach has been dealing with an ankle injury.
“I figured she’d go out and come through,” said the sophomore. “I sprained my ankle, and it’s still swollen and bothering me.
“I was shooting for a little bit lower (on her time). But, it’s been yo-yo training with my ankle. I took five days off before the race.”
The plan, as always, was to group her teammates as close as possible, and the Lady Rams did so. Andrea Kassa was third in 21:34.69, followed by the Lady Raiders’ Emily Angelo with a time of 21:48.57.
Ringgold then took the next four places with Matigan Evans (22:07.43), Angelina Massey (22:16.19), Angelique Mariana (22:34.43), and Annie Daerr (22:45.21) following in order to secure the meet and the section title.
Uniontown’s Caitlin Michelangelo was ninth in 22:56.81 and Connellsville Gabby Pisarski placed 10th in 23:21.59.
Elena Cavanaugh was the first Laurel Highlands runner, placing 12th in 23:29.71, just six seconds ahead of teammate Addrienne Mattey.
Albert Gallatin’s Harper Murray was 24th in 25:52.69.
