Abbey Whaley scored three goals as Ringgold shut out host Greensburg Salem, 5-0, in a Section 2-AAA match girls volleyball match Monday night.
The Lady Rams improve to 4-4 in the section and overall, while the Lady Lions fall to 0-6-1 and 0-6-1.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Tuesday, October 6, 2020 9:25 PM
Abbey Whaley scored three goals as Ringgold shut out host Greensburg Salem, 5-0, in a Section 2-AAA match girls volleyball match Monday night.
The Lady Rams improve to 4-4 in the section and overall, while the Lady Lions fall to 0-6-1 and 0-6-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.