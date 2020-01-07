The Ringgold girls steadily pulled away from visiting Mount Pleasant Monday night for a 37-25 Section 3-AAAA victory.
Ringgold (1-4, 5-6) led 8-3, 21-15 and 32-17 at the quarter breaks.
Kyela Dungee led the Lady Rams with 10 points. Alli Bailey scored nine points for the Lady Vikings (1-4, 1-9).
