Brownsville led 12-10 after the first quarter Monday night, but Seton-La Salle pulled into the lead by halftime on its way to a 54-41 Section 2-AAA home victory.
The Lady Rebels (9-0, 12-3) rallied for a 25-21 halftime lead and 42-29 after three quarters.
Aubri Hogsett led the Lady Falcons (4-5, 9-5) with 17 points. Emma Seto added 13.
Chloe Lestitian scored a game-high 21 points for the Lady Rebels. Ava Dursi added 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.