Uniontown’s Mya Murray scored 15 points in her final high school game, but Oakland Catholic earned an 80-30 Section 3-AAAAA victory on Saturday at AJ Everhart Memorial Gymnasium.
Murray, who has committed to Brown University, connected on five field goals (1 three-pointer) and was 4 of 6 at the foul line. She and teammate Abigail Bellina were recognized as seniors prior to tip-off.
The Eagles (11-3, 16-5) had a 23-10 lead after the first quarter, and pushed their advantage to 47-21 at halftime. Oakland Catholic led 67-23 after three, and outscored the home team, 13-7, in the fourth.
The Eagles’ Jordyn Ingelioo had a game-high 24 points, and teammate Isabella Fabian added 11. Oakland Catholic’s Mia Vigliotti chipped in with 10.
The Lady Red Raiders finished their season at 4-10 in section play and 6-16 overall.
