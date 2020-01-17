Uniontown earned a season sweep over cross-town rival Laurel Highlands in a 62-24 Section 3-AAAAA victory on Thursday at AJ Everhart Memorial Gymnasium.
Brown University recruit, 1,000-point scorer and senior Mya Murray scored a game-high 24 points in her last game against the Fillies (0-7, 0-13). Teammate Jersey Greer added 12.
The Lady Red Raiders (3-5, 4-10) jumped out to a 19-2 lead after the first quarter and never looked back. Uniontown had a 20-11 advantage in the second quarter for a 39-13 halftime lead.
The scoring cooled off in the third quarter for head coach Penny Kezmarsky’s team, as the Lady Red Raiders scored nine, but their defense held Laurel Highlands to five. Uniontown had a 14-6 edge in the fourth.
The Fillies had three players score five points apiece in Essence Davis, Journey Greer and Alessandra Peccon.
