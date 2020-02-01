Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus, had five players in double figures in an 85-53 non-conference victory over Christendom on Saturday at Christendom College.
The Lady Roaring Lions (9-4, 13-6) had a 54-20 halftime lead, and outscored the Crusaders, 33-31, in the second half.
Penn State Fayette’s Kaitlyn Riley (Charleroi) scored a game-high 21 points on eight field goals and was 5 of 8 at the foul line. She also added 10 rebounds for a double-double. The Lady Roaring Lions’ Taylor McCormick had 16 points on five field goals (1 three-pointer) and was 5 of 6 at the line.
Penn State Fayette’s Dae-Lin Burnsworth (Connellsville) added 14 points on five field goals, including two 3-pointers, and was 2 of 2 at the line. Teammate Brooke Poling (Frazier) had 12 points on six field goals and Anaejah Harris (Albert Gallatin) chipped in with 11 points on five field goals and was 1 of 1 at the line.
Mary Heisler and Anna McGraw scored 15 points apiece for the Crusaders (3-4, 3-8). Teammate Kate Walz added 10 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.