WASHINGTON — During the 2019 WPIAL softball playoffs, Jefferson-Morgan played three games on Trinity’s field.
The Rockets (7-7) returned to their “home away from home” Tuesday evening and came away with an 8-1 WPIAL Class A softball win over St. Joseph (8-10).
“It was good to be back here,” said head coach Rich Rush, with a smile. “We won two games here and I was excited to come back.
“We finally played a solid game. It has been a long season for us trying to put pieces piece together. We had four starters from last year not return so we have been trying to find a lineup together that works well. It paid off today.”
Senior Jasmine Demaske led J-M offensively as she had three hits (triple and two singles), reached base four times, drove in four runs, scored four more and stole two bases for the Lady Rockets. Add in a dominant performance in the circle by sophomore Kayla Larkin and it was smooth sailing into the quarterfinals.
“Jas came through with some big hits and Kayla pitched well today.,” said Rush. “It feels good to come out on top.”
After Demaske singled to lead off the bottom of the first, she stole second and scored on an RBI double by junior Payton Farabee.
Then with two outs in the second, Demaske singled in a pair and scored on an error. Her two-run triple in the fourth highlighted a three-run fourth when she also scored on a single by Larkin.
Speaking of Larkin, she limited St. Joseph to three hits.
The Rockets move on to face No. 2 Union on Thursday.
