Abby Ankrom scored a game-high 19 points as Jefferson-Morgan defeated visiting Geibel Catholic, 48-26, in a Section 2-A girls basketball game Monday night.
Ankrom hit a pair of 3-pointers and Autumn Gustovich sank a trio of 3-pointers in tallying 13 points for the Lady Rockets (3-6, 3-13). Savannah Clark added 14 points.
J-M led 13-6, 28-13 and 40-15 at the breaks.
Gayle Potkul paced the Lady Gators (1-8, 1-12) with nine points.
