Jefferson-Morgan remained in the thick of the Section 2-A playoff race with a 3-0 sweep at Avella in girls volleyball action Thursday night.
The Lady Rockets (3-3, 3-3) won by scores of 25-23, 25-27 and 26-24.
Anna Uveges led the way for J-M with 13 kills, Nevaeh Dudas had 14 assists and Abby Ankrom contributed 22 digs. Jefferson-Morgan also got six kills and eight digs from Madison Wright, eight digs from Maddie Call, and eight assists from Kayla Larkin.
The Lady Eagles fall to 1-5 overall and in the section.
J-M host Mapletown and in a key section match Tuesday.
