Madison Wright totaled nine kills, 19 service points and five aces and Finley Kramer had 11 digs, 14 service points and five aces as Jefferson-Morgan beat host Geibel Catholic in a Section 2-A girls volleyball match Thursday night.
Scores were 25-18, 25-17, 25-27 and 25-10.
Mia Baker served up 18 points and nine aces for coach Stephanie Woodruff's Lady Rockets (4-4, 4-4), who also got six kills and nine digs from Abby Ankrom, six kills from Savannah Kramer, 14 service points from Caryn Schmolke, eight assists from Nevaeh Dudas, six assists from Ali Ostrich, five kills from Jessica Torres and six digs and eight service points from Maddie Call.
The Lady Gators fall to 0-7 overall and in the section.
J-M travels to Mapletown on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.