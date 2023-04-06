Maddie Brown extended her scoreless streak to 18 innings Wednesday afternoon in Southmoreland's 2-0 road victory at Mount Pleasant in Section 3-AAA action.
Southmoreland broke a scoreless tie with a single run in the top of the fourth inning. Amarah McCutcheon opened the inning with a single and moved to third on a steal and throwing error.
She scored on Gwen Basinger's infield out.
The Lady Scots (2-0, 4-1) doubled their lead in the top of the sixth inning. McCutcheon drove in the run with an infield ground out.
Sophia Smithnosky took the loss for the Lady Vikings (1-1, 5-3).
Connellsville 10, Upper St. Clair 1 -- The Lady Falcons finished with 10 hits and made the most of eight Lady Panthers errors for a Section 4-AAAAA home victory.
Winning pitcher Iris Burd struck out 10 and scattered three hits. She walked four.
Burd stranded two runners in the top of the first inning, and Connellsville made the most of the momentum by taking the lead in the bottom of the inning with a pair of unearned runs.
The home team's lead doubled to 4-0 in the bottom of the third inning.
Upper St. Clair's Syd Fisher belted a solo home run in the top of the fourth inning. Connellsville countered with three runs in the bottom of the inning.
The Lady Falcons' Kirra Davis smacked a three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning. Davis finished with three hits and four RBI, and scored three runs.
Connellsville's Ava McClean had three hits and scored three times.
Frazier 17, Bishop Canevin 0, 3 innings -- Maria Felsher and the Lady Commodores made quick work of the visiting Lady Crusaders for a Section 3-A victory.
Felsher didn't allow a hit and was a walk away from a three-inning perfect game. She struck out seven.
Frazier (3-0, 3-1) scored 12 runs in the bottom of the first inning. The Lady Commodores added five more in the second inning.
Grace Vaughn finished with a triple, single and three RBI, and scored three runs. Madison Bednar had a double, single, three RBI and two runs scored.
Seton-La Salle 6, Brownsville 4 -- The Lady Falcons cut the deficit to a single run in the bottom of the fifth inning, but the visiting Lady Rebels added an insurance run in the top of the seventh inning for a Section 4-AAA road victory.
Brownsville (0-2, 0-3) trailed 2-0 after four innings, but tied the game with two runs in the fourth inning.
Seton-La Salle (1-1, 1-4) responded with three runs in the top of the fifth inning to regain the lead. The Lady Falcons came back with two runs in the bottom of the inning.
Delaney Ansell paced Brownsville with a double, home run and two RBI.
Leechburg 11, Monessen 5 -- The Lady Blue Devils pulled away with five runs in the top of the second inning for a Section 3-A road victory.
Jaz'Mein Parker had three hits for the Lady Greyhounds (2-2, 2-3).
Winning pitcher Anna Cibik smacked a two-run home run for Leechburg (2-1, 2-5).
Burgettstown 10, Beth-Center 6 -- The Lady Bulldogs are still searching for their first victory of the season after a Section 3-AA loss to Burgettstown.
Beth-Center slips to 0-4 in the section and 0-7 overall. Burgettstown improves to 2-0 in the section and 5-2 overall.
Laurel Highlands 6, Uniontown 3 -- Julie Cooper's two-run home run in the eight inning lifted Laurel Highlands to a Section 2-AAAA victory over rival Uniontown.
Cooper, who also was the winning pitcher, hit a home run earlier in the game for the Fillies (1-3, 1-4).
Graci Rodeheaver finished with two doubles and two singles for the Lady Raiders (2-1, 2-3). Sequoia Dunlap added a triple, two singles and two RBI.
Ligonier Valley 1, Yough 0 -- The Lady Rams scored the winning run on a error in the bottom of the eighth inning for a Section 3-AAA victory.
Cheyenne Piper allowed just two hits and struck out 11 for Ligonier Valley. Kylie Odelli had a double for the Lady Cougars.
Waynesburg Central 5, Keystone Oaks 3 -- Riley Reese drove in two runs to help the Lady Raiders win a Section 4-AAA game against the Lady Panthers.
Kayleigh Varner and Dani Stockdale both had a double for Waynesburg (2-0, 4-2).
Lauren Foti finished with a double and RBI for Keystone Oaks (0-2, 0-4).
High school baseball
Avonworth 17, Uniontown 1 -- The Red Raiders weren't able to muster much offense in a non-section loss to the Antelopes.
Ben Barnes smacked a three-run home run for Avonworth (4-3). Brandon Sapolsky drove in four runs.
Uniontown goes to 2-2 overall.
Trinity 7, Connellsville 3 -- Matthew Robaugh and Cole Carl both drove in two runs for the Hillers in a Section 2-AAAAA home win.
Teran Kemp finished with a double and RBI for Connellsville (1-1, 3-3). Trinity goes to 1-1 in the section and 2-1 overall.
West Greene 16, Washington 7 -- Colten Thomas drove in four runs and Johnny Lampe had two doubles, two singles and three RBI in the Pioneers' non-section victory.
West Greene (4-3) scored 10 runs in the top of the second inning.
