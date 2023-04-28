The Southmoreland softball team rallied with five late runs Thursday afternoon for a 9-4 Section 3-AAA victory at South Allegheny.
The Lady Scots clinched a share of the Section 3-AAA crown with the win, improving to 7-1 in the section and 9-2 overall.
Amarah McCutcheon led the way for Southmoreland with two home runs and three RBI.
McCutcheon spotted the Lady Scots the early lead with a two-run home run in the top of the first inning. She hit a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning.
South Allegheny's Morgan Mosqueda smacked a two-run home run in the bottom of the third inning to make the score, 3-2.
Makayla Etling's run-scoring triple gave Southmoreland a 4-2 lead in the top of the fourth inning.
South Allegheny tied the score with a pair of unearned runs in the bottom of the inning.
Kaylee Doppelheuer finished with three hits, including two doubles, and an RBI. Taylor Dopplelheuer, Etling and Brynn Charnesky all had two hits.
Greensburg Salem 8, Uniontown 7 -- Kaidence Thomas gave the visiting Lady Lions the lead in the top of the seventh inning with a two-run single for a Section 2-AAAA road victory.
Greensburg Salem's victory tightens the race for a section playoff berth with the Lady Lions (8-7) improving to 5-5 and the Lady Raiders (5-6) slipping to 5-3 in the section.
Mia Peticca and Gionnah Ruffner both hit home runs in the victory. Peticca also had a double and three RBI.
Emmaleigh Noah belted a pair of home runs for Greensburg Salem.
Chartiers-Houston 6, West Greene 5 -- The visiting Lady Bucs edged West Greene for a key Section 2-A victory.
West Greene goes to 6-3 in the section and 9-6 overall. Chartiers-Houston improves to 8-2 in the section and 9-5 overall.
West Greene led 2-0 in the bottom of the first inning. The Lady Bucs scored three in the top of the third inning on Ella Richey's two-run home run and Lauren Rush's solo shot back-to-back, but West Greene tied the game in the bottom of the inning.
The Lady Pioneers regained the lead with two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Chartiers-Houston sliced one run off the deficit on Meadow Ferri's solo home run in the top of the fifth inning, and pushed across the tying and go-ahead runs on Richey's two-run home run in the sixth inning.
Ferri earned the win with 11 strikeouts and two walks. Payton Gilbert took the loss with eight strikeouts and five walks.
West Greene's London Whipkey, Lexi Six and Marissa Tharp all doubled.
Bethel Park 5, Connellsville 3 -- Anna Duquid drove in three runs to lead the Black Hawks to a Section 4-AAAAA victory against the visiting Lady Falcons.
Ava McClean had two singles and Morgan Adams doubled for Connellsville (2-7, 2-11).
Alayna Owen went the distance for the win with nine strikeouts. Anna Duguid doubled and drove in three runs for Bethel Park (4-5, 5-9).
Avella 10, Beth-Center 1 -- Katie Dryer smacked a home run to lead the Lady Eagles to a non-section victory.
Isabella Greene and Ava Frank had doubles for Avella (2-12). Sonya Petersen hit a double for the Lady Bulldogs (0-15).
Charleroi 14, Washington 0, 5 innings -- Lydia Brunner struck out five to pitch the Lady Cougars to a Section 3-AA victory against Washington.
Madalynn Lancy doubled and drove in five runs for Charleroi (7-2, 12-2). McKenna DeUnger smacked a home run in the victory.
Washington slides to 0-9 in the section and 0-10 overall.
High school baseball
Laurel Highlands 7, Mount Pleasant 1 -- Braeden O'Brien went the distance and CJ Gesk, Frank Kula and Caleb Yanosky all drove in two runs to lead the Mustangs to a non-section victory against the Vikings.
O'Brien struck out six in the complete-game victory.
Devan Krivosky, Yanosky, Kula and Patrick Cavanagh all doubles. CJ Gesk and Kula both finished with two hits.
Lane Golkosky finished with two doubles for Mount Pleasant.
Connellsville 9, Penn-Trafford 6 -- Jake Lee hit a home run and drove in three runs to lead the Falcons to a non-section road victory.
Matthew Miller was the winning pitcher, hit a double and had two RBI for the Falcons. Kace Shearer and Matthew Firestone each drove in a run, and Beau Bigam had a pair of singles.
Dylan Grabowski and Carmen Metcalf each home run for Penn-Trafford (9-4-1).
Waynesburg Central 10, Jefferson-Morgan 0 -- The Raiders pulled away with six runs in the bottom of the third inning for a non-section win against the visiting Rockets.
Waynesburg improves to 8-6 overall, while Jefferson-Morgan slips to 5-10.
Winning pitcher Tyler Groves allowed one hit, walked two and struck out 11 in five innings.
Austin Surber drove in two runs with a double. Mason Switalski and Braden Benke both drove in a pair of runs. Derek Turcheck had a single, triple, two runs scored and an RBI. Lincoln Park had a pair of singles and scored two runs.
Brody Ross and John Woodward both had a single to account for the Rockets' hits.
Beth-Center 13, Mapletown 7 -- The Bulldogs picked up a non-section win at Mapletown by scoring six runs in the top of the eighth inning.
Beth-Center (4-10) led 7-5 in the top of the fifth inning, but Mapletown tied the game in the bottom of the inning.
Ethan Varesko led the Beth-Center offense with three doubles, three RBI and three runs scored. Dom Revi and Tyson Dingle finished with a single, double and two RBI. Santino Revi, Eli Wright, Blake Henry, and Jonah Sussan all drove in one run.
The Maples go to 4-10 overall.
Blackhawk 13, Belle Vernon 3 -- The Leopards had a rough time on the road in a non-section loss to Blackhawk.
Belle Vernon (7-7) Martin Marion drove in two runs with a home run and Austin Hoffman plated another in the top of the fifth inning. Seth Tomalski doubled for the Leopards.
Winning pitcher Owen Kiester drove in three runs for Blackhawk (11-2).
Armstrong 4, Yough 2 -- The Cougars dropped a non-section game at Armstrong.
Zander Aird and James Shoman both had two hits for Yough (11-4). Armstrong improves to 10-5 overall.
