The Southmoreland girls volleyball team cruised to a straight-sets Section 3-AA victory Tuesday night over visiting Beth-Center.
The Lady Scots won by the scores, 25-10, 25-8, 25-6.
Makayla Etling (12 aces), Amarah McCutcheon (6 kills), and Kaylee Doppelheuer (5 kills) all had noteworthy performances for Southmoreland.
Brownsville 3, McGuffey 0 -- The Lady Falcons needed only three sets to secure a Section 3-AA road victory.
Brownsville (2-0) won by the scores, 25-11, 25-22, 25-8.
Skye Durst led the offense with 16 assists. Ciara Williams had a strong defensive showing with 13 digs and eight kills. Skyler Gates finished with eight kills and three blocks. Kenzie Wade also had three blocks. Cassidee Settles had five aces.
Frazier 3, West Greene 0 -- The Lady Commodores opened Section 2-A play by shutting out visiting West Greene.
Frazier (1-0, 2-0) swept to victory by the scores, 25-16, 25-13, 25-20.
The Lady Commodores' stats leaders were Braylin Salisbury (7 kills, 3 blocks), Grace Vaughn (7 kills), Jensyn Hartman (7 kills), Gracen Hartman (22 assists), Molly Yaugh (14 digs), and Maddie Stefancik (20 service points).
Mapletown 3, Carmichaels 1 -- The Lady Mikes won the first set, but the visiting Lady Maples rallied to win the next three for a Section 2-opening victory.
Carmichaels won the first set, 25-23. Mapletown needed extra points to take the lead, winning the second set, 26-24, and third, 28-26.
The Lady Maples (1-0, 1-0) secured the victory with a 25-11 win in the fourth set.
Mapletown's Krista Wilson (23 kills, 13 digs, 5 aces), Ella Menear (13 kills, 24 digs, 4 aces), and Bailey Rafferty (18 digs, 35 assists, 5 kills) all finished with double-doubles.
Boys soccer
Ringgold 4, Uniontown 0 -- David Molisee scored a natural hat trick to lead the visiting Rams to a Section 3-AAA road victory at Bill Power Stadium.
Molisee scored two goals in the first half, the second on a penalty kick, and the first goal of the second half. Nick Evans added an insurance goal for the visitors.
Gavin Cora preserved the shutout for the Rams (2-2) with two saves.
Bethel Park 5, Laurel Highlands 0 -- Henry Gaston scored the first two goals to lead the visiting Black Hawks to a Section 3-AAA road victory.
Luke Simpson made nine saves for the Mustangs.
Belle Vernon 3, Waynesburg Central 0 -- Dylan Rathway scored two goals and Nathaniel Kikel netted one in the first half and the defense made the lead stand in the final 40 minutes for a Section 3-AA victory.
Kovatch, Mason Yeschenko and Dylan Timko assisted on the goals.
Belle Vernon improves to 3-0 in the section and 4-1 overall.
Charleroi 9, Beth-Center 0 -- Arlo McIntyre finished with four goals and Bryce Large netted a hat trick in the Cougars' Section 2-A victory over the Bulldogs.
Jake Chambers and Dylan Klinger scored a goal apiece for Charleroi (2-0, 3-0).
Nate Mazon didn't face any shots in the shutout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.