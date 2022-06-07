Freshman Sierra Albright allowed just three hits Monday afternoon as Bald Eagle Area advanced to the PIAA Class AAA softball quarterfinals with a 4-1 victory against visiting Southmoreland.
Bald Eagle (17-4) plays in Thursday's quarterfinal against Deer Lakes. The Lady Lancers defeated Corry, 5-1. Southmoreland closes with a 14-5 record.
Albright gave up a single and RBI double to Gabrielle Grabiak and a single to Bea Pawlikowsky. She struck out 11.
Bald Eagle led 1-0 in the first inning, and extended its lead to 3-0 in the second inning. The lead grew to 4-1 in the bottom of the fourth inning on Ava Stere's third RBI of the game.
