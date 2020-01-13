The Southmoreland girls remained undefeated with an easy 55-11 Section 3-AAAA victory Monday night over visiting Mount Pleasant.
Southmoreland improves to 7-0 in the section and 14-0 overall.
The Southmoreland defense held the Lady Vikings (1-6, 1-11) to three points or less in each quarter.
Gracie Spadaro led the Lady Scotties with 20 points. Ali Bailey scored 11 for Mount Pleasant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.