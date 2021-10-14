Southmoreland’s Lexi Ohler placed 12th Wednesday in the WCCA Cross Country Championship to earn all-county honors.
Ohler covered the 3.1-mile course at Westmoreland County Community College in 20:25.1.
Kiski Area’s Eliza Miller finished first in 18:08.3. Greensburg Salem won the team title with 49 points.
Julia Kramer (48 O/A, 22:44.7), Larissa Vozar (53, 23:16.1), Madison Nicklow (76, 27:15.6), and Reagan Carson (79, 30:01.9) also ran for Southmoreland. The Lady Scots finished sixth in the team standings with 111 points.
Mount Pleasant’s Riley Czekaj place 49th overall in 22:51.5.
Southmoreland’s Selby Bell had the best finish among local boy runners, placing 34th overall in 18:52.0. Gavin Moore (75 O/A, 23:25.1), Robbie Halinka (81, 26:29.3), Dakota Coffman (85, 27:40.7), and Lucas Ellena (87, 36:26.9) also ran for the Scotties. Southmoreland was sixth with 158 points.
Greensburg Salem’s Jacob Smith won the county title in 16:59.6. The Golden Lions won the team title with 32 points.
Nick Gunter led Yough to the finish line, placing 49th overall in 20:03.5. Elijah Crowe (60, 21:22.2), Sebastian Babines (63, 21:33.7), Logan Buzas (78, 24:30.8), and Rex Schade (80, 26:19.4) also ran for the Cougars. Yough finished fifth in the team standings with 127 points.
