Southmoreland scored eight runs in the top of the second inning and added five more in the middle innings Wednesday afternoon as the Lady Scots outslugged Yough, 15-10, for a Section 3-AAA road victory.
Yough matched the visitors early with four runs in the bottom of the first and second innings.
Southmoreland's lead grew to 12-8 after four innings and 14-8 after five innings. The Lady Cougars cut into the deficit with two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
The Lady Scots added a single run in the top of the seventh inning.
Winning pitcher Maddie Brown allowed five earned runs on 10 hits with three walks and a strikeout.
Sidney Bergman took the loss, allowing 10 runs (seven earn) on six hits and three walks in 3.2 innings. She struck out two. Bergman also went 3-for-3 and scored a run.
Amarah McCutcheon led the Southmoreland offense with two home runs, a double, five RBI and five runs scored. Riley Puckey also belted two home runs, with four RBI and two runs scored.
Kaylee Doppelheuer added a double and two RBI to the win. Makayla Etling finished with a double, two singles, an RBI and three runs scored. Gwen Basinger doubled.
The Lady Cougars' Adoria Waldier and Madi Horvat both had two hits. Kylee Odelli and Abbey Zuraw had two RBI apiece.
Carmichaels 12, Avella 0, 5 innings -- Bailey Barnyak allowed only one hit in the Lady Mikes' Section 2-A home victory.
Barnyak walked two and struck out 10 in the game called after five innings because of the mercy rule.
The Lady Mikes had eight hits, including Kendall Ellsworth's triple, and received 10 walks.
Carmichaels' Ashton Batis drove in two runs and scored three. Ellsworth finished with four RBI.
Jefferson-Morgan 14, Mapletown 13, 9 innings -- The two teams combined for 27 runs, 41 hits and six errors with the Lady Rockets securing the extra-inning victory in Section 2-A play.
Kayla Larkin went the distance for the win, walking two and striking out five. She also doubled and finished with four hits.
Isabella Garnek pitch the final two innings in the loss, striking out three and walking four. She also had a double.
Jefferosn-Morgan starting pitcher Devan Clark walked three and struck out 10, and had a pair of doubles.
Payton Farabee led the Jefferson-Morgan offense with a home run, two doubles and a single. Karlee Crockard finished with two doubles and a single, and Addie Larkin had one. Ava Wood had three singles.
Mapletown's Alexis Perry belted a home run. Makenna Lotspeich had a triple and double. Krista Wilson finished with four singles. Marley Shiflett and Marley Seward both had three singles.
Frazier 17, St. Joseph 0, 3 innings -- The Lady Commodores scored 11 runs in the bottom of the second inning to pull away from the Lady Spartans in a Section 3-A home victory.
Maria Felsher allowed only one hit in the 3-inning victory, walking none and striking out three. She also had a pair of triples, a single and five RBI.
Jensyn Hartman smacked two home runs, drove in three runs and scored three times. Delaney Warnick went 3-for-3 with a home run, double and single, drove in three runs and scored three runs. Grace Vaughn had a triple, single and scored three runs. Claire Domonkos drove in two runs.
Thomas Jefferson 3, Connellsville 0 -- Kendall Pielin shut down the visiting Lady Falcons for a Section 4-AAAAA victory.
Pielin scattered five hits, walked two and struck out 11 in the complete-game shutout.
Thomas Jefferson (3-0, 8-1) scored in the bottom of the first inning on Olivia Stock's double. The Lady Jaguars added a pair of unearned runs in the seventh inning.
Losing pitcher Iris Burd allowed one run on five hits with six strikeouts in five innings.
Connellsville goes to 1-2 in the section and 1-5 overall.
Mount Pleasant 10, Derry 0 -- Sophia Smithnosky allowed only one hit and struck out 10 in the Lady Vikings' Section 3-AAA win against visiting Derry.
Mount Pleasant (2-1, 6-4) built a 6-0 after two innings and added two more in the fourth inning. The Lady Vikings invoked the mercy rule with two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Smithnosky and Ella Alakson both had an RBI double in the first inning. Smithnosky drove in her second run with a single in the second inning.
Derry slips to 0-3 in the section and 2-5 overall.
High school baseball
Connellsville 5, Upper St. Clair 4 -- The Falcons quickly avenged Tuesday's 9-2 Section 2-AAAAA road loss to the Panthers with a tight victory at home.
Beau Bigam's arm and hustle proved to be the difference in the section win. Bigam beat out what would've been an inning-ending double play, allowing Aiden Newmeyer to score the winning run.
Newmeyer walked to start the game-winning rally and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt. Lee and Gillott were walked to load the bases. Bigam's hustle down the line on an infield ground ball allowed Newmyer to score.
Bigam went the distance for the win.
Jake Lee spotted Connellsville (2-2, 4-4) a 1-0 lead with a run-scoring double. Bigam scored the second run on Logan Thomas' double in the second inning. The third run scored on an error.
Upper St. Clair (1-3, 5-4) tied the game with two runs in the top of the third inning and a single run in the fourth.
Connellsville regained the lead after Grayden Gillott doubled and scored on Anthony Piasecki's single, who finished with three hits.
Upper St. Clair tied the game in the top of the seventh inning.
West Greene 10, Mapletown 2 -- The Pioneers but a 6-0 lead through four innings for a Section 2-A victory against the visiting Maples.
Darren Knight went the distance for the win, allowing three hits with two walks and 14 strikeouts.
Ian Van Dyne led West Greene (2-2, 5-2) with a pair doubles, including a two-run double in the sixth inning. Morgan Kiger drove in three runs in the victory. Wayne Allison and Kaden Shields both drove in two runs.
Jeremiah Mick took the loss.
Southmoreland 6, Brownsville 1 -- The Scotties won their first game of the season with a Section 4-AAA victory at Brownsville.
Southmoreland improves to 1-5 in the section and 1-7 overall.
Greensburg Salem 8, Mount Pleasant 5 -- The Vikings fell on the road, losing a Section 4-AAA game at Greensburg Salem.
Ryan McKula led Mount Pleasant (1-3, 2-4) with three singles. Lane Golkosky and Connor Drzal both had two singles.
Washington 20, Frazier 7 -- The Commodores had a tough time on the road at Wild Things Park, dropping a Section 1-AA game to the Prexies.
Brock Alekson finished with a double and two RBI, while Noah Bachinski and Dailan McManus had a single and an RBI each for the Commodores (2-4, 3-5).
Boys tennis
Springdale 3, Southmoreland 2 -- The Scotties won one singles match and one doubles in a non-section loss to Springdale.
Ethan Kenney won his singles match, and Derek Huff and Reed Pollard won their doubles match for Southmoreland.
Girls track & field
Southmoreland 116, Yough 21; Derry 83, Southmoreland 63 -- The Lady Scots' Megan Mehall (400), 1,600 relay and Lizzy Boone (300 intermediate hurdles) all had overall first-place finishes in a Section 8-AA triangular meet split.
Southmoreland faired better against the Lady Cougars with first-place finishes from Boone (100 high hurdles, high jump, triple jump), Lexi Ohler (1,600, 800), the 3,200 and 400 relays, Lily Frye (long jump), Olivia Aumer (shot put, discus), Lilly Wasmand (javelin), and Mylee Street (pole vault).
Yough's Mikayla Chewning (100) and Hayley Hubber (3,200) won events against Southmoreland.
Boys track & field
Yough 76, Southmoreland 50; Derry 88, Southmoreland 53 -- The Scotties dropped both ends of a Section 8-AA triangular home meet.
Leo Morales (110 high hurdles), Adam Halinka (100, 300 intermediate hurdles), and Joe Steban (shot put) had overall first-place finishes for Southmoreland.
The 3,200 relay, Brendan Converso (1,600, 3,200), Dominic Long (800), Collin Barner (200), Terek Crosby (high jump), Jordan McDonough (triple jump), Colby Fender (discus), and Michael Rainey won events for Yough against Southmoreland.
