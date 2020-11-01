ALVERTON -- Southmoreland's second-half rally fell one goal short Saturday afternoon with visiting Avonworth holding on for a 3-2 victory in the WPIAL Class AA girls soccer quarterfinals at Russ Grimm Stadium.
The Lady Scots close the season with an overall mark of 12-2-0. The Lady Antelopes (13-1-1) advance to the semifinals and host Yough Monday night at 6:30 p.m. after the Lady Cougars upset top-seeded South Park, 1-0.
Southmoreland's Taylor Klingensmith was fouled in the box with 2:08 remaining in the game, resulting in a penalty shot. Olivia Cernuto fired a shot to the left of Avonworth keeper Maggie Pappas to cut the deficit to 3-2.
With time running down, the Antelopes maintained possession of the ball deep in Southmoreland territory for the remaining two minutes of the game to run out the clock and secure the playoff victory.
Trailing 3-0 at halftime, Southmoreland found a spark after the break. The Lady Scots pressed their offensive attack and eventual scored when Cernuto redirected a long free kick from Gabby Fabery past Pappas with 35:19 left in the match.
"We moved some people around to generate more of an attack," said Southmoreland coach Josh Pajak.
Keys kept the deficit at two goals with a solid save with about 16½ minutes remaining when she got a hand on Joey Skillen's shot from the middle of the field, getting enough of the ball to direct it up off the crossbar.
The Lady Antelopes didn't allow Southmoreland much room to operate in the first half and, consequently, didn't allow many solid scoring opportunities to the home squad.
"It was more of what Avonworth was doing, than us," said Pajak. "Their backline plays real simple, one touch and out. They didn't play around."
Ava Wert accounted for all three Avonworth goals, scoring the hat trick in final final eight minutes of the first half.
Southmoreland keeper Kaylee Keys made a couple solid saves in the first half, including a tough stop of Revenna Kelley's shot at 8:36.
Wert opened the scoring when she fired a shot from about 15 yards out into the top right corner of the goal. She scored her second goal about three minutes later, but it was her third goal that stirred a bit of controversy.
Southmoreland was called for a foul in the penalty area with 55.7 seconds remaining in the half. Wert's shot clanged off the post to Keys' right and bounced harmlessly of out play. However, one of the officials ruled a Southmoreland player entered the penalty area too early and Wert was awarded another attempt.
Wert didn't hit the post the second time, drilling a shot past a prone Keys for what became the game-winning goal.
With the highly successful season now in the books, Pajak said the future of the program that is predominantly underclassmen will be built off this season.
"The girls came a long way. The bar is set. Now, we have to get past the second round (of the playoffs)," said Pajak. "The girls have to work, and I think they will."
