Beth-Center won the second set, but Southmoreland rallied to take the next two Wednesday night for a 3-1 Section 3-AA victory.
The Lady Scots won the first set, 25-22, and the Lady Bulldogs tied the match at 1-1 with a 25-17 victory.
Southmoreland took the next two sets, 25-22, 25-20, for the victory.
Noelle Hunter led Beth-Center with 23 kills and seven blocks. Jen Zelenick finished with 14 digs and six kills. Zoey Sussan had 35 assists, and Anna Sloan added four kills and three aces.
