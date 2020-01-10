The Southmoreland girls remained undefeated, but needed a fourth-quarter rally Thursday night at Belle Vernon to stay perfect in Section 3-AAAA with a 58-50 win.
The lead seesawed with Southmoreland (6-0, 12-0) leading 14-12 after the first quarter and Belle Vernon rallying for a 29-29 halftime tie. The game remained tied after the third quarter, and the Lady Scots secured the win with a 15-7 advantage in the fourth quarter.
Gracie Spadaro scored a game-high 26 points for Southmoreland. Sara Pisula added 10.
Jenna Dawson led the Lady Leopards (3-3, 7-4) with 21 points. Rachel Wobrak finished with 11.
