Southmoreland needed a fourth quarter rally Saturday, but the Lady Scots managed to remain undefeated with a 42-38 victory over Baldwin at the Cal U Holiday Hoopfest.
The Lady Scots (8-0) trailed 30-26 heading into the fourth quarter, but rallied for a 16-8 fourth quarter.
The Lady Highlanders (4-2) led through the first 24 minutes. Baldwin held a 13-8 lead after the first quarter and a slim 20-18 advantage at halftime.
Southmoreland's Olivia Cernuto scored a game-high 16 points. Gracie Spadaro added 10.
Abby Marzino led the Lady Highlanders with 11 points. Lexi Bernotas finished with 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.