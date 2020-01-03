The Southmoreland girls remained undefeated after defeating visiting Ringgold Thursday night, 48-26, in Section 3-AAAA action.
The Lady Scots improve to 4-0 in the section and 10-0 overall, while Ringgold slip to 0-4 in the section and 4-6 overall.
Southmoreland took a while to get moving after the holiday break, leading 24-16 at halftime. Ringgold made a small run, but the Lady Scots rallied for a 38-23 lead after three quarters.
Southmoreland's Gracie Spadaro scored a game-high 16 points. Delaynie Morvosh finished with 14 points for the home team.
Nya Adams led the Lady Rams with eight points.
