FORWARD TWP. -- Southmoreland continued its perfect season Monday night as the Lady Scotties won on the road at Elizabeth Forward, 65-32, in Section 3-AAAA action.
“Overall, it’s a great win for us and a great win for our program,” said Southmoreland head coach Brian Pritts. “Elizabeth Forward is a well-coached team, and somebody told me that this is the first time that Southmoreland girls won here at Elizabeth Forward. Either way, this is a great section win for us moving forward.”
Southmoreland and Elizabeth Forward (5-5, 3-2) played an evenly-matched contest in the first quarter with the Lady Scotties holding a 14-12 lead heading into the second quarter.
However, Southmoreland (5-0, 11-0) quickly took control of the game in the second quarter, outscoring the Lady Warriors, 34-8, for a 48-20 halftime lead.
Southmoreland forced a number of turnovers and made the most of the opportunities by making 16-of-20 foul shots in the second quarter.
“The second quarter was the key,” said Pritts. “We didn’t do too well in the first quarter, but we started to get them in a little foul trouble, our girls felt it, and we kept going after them."
Southmoreland’s Gracie Spadaro scored 18 points in the first half, followed by teammate Olivia Cernuto with 14 points.
The game slowed down after the explosive second quarter with Southmoreland winning the third quarter, 5-3.
The pace picked up a little in the fourth quarter with the Lady Scots holding a 12-9 advantage.
“We got a little sloppy on defense in the second half,” said Pritts. “We could’ve done a better job holding onto the ball, so that’s something we need to work on.”
“We didn’t play very well,” said Elizabeth Forward head coach Krystal Gibbs. “The second quarter killed us, and I think we had like 20 fouls, which doesn’t help us. We’re a young team and Southmoreland is a big, more mature team. They out-hustled us.”
Elizabeth Forward’s Haven Briggs scored a team-high eight points. Spadaro (22), Cernuto (20), Delaynie Morvosh (12), and Sarah Pisula (11) all finished in double digits for Southmoreland.
Both teams return to section action on the road Thursday night with Elizabeth Forward at Yough and Southmoreland traveling to Belle Vernon.
