Two of the top girls basketball teams in Section 3-AAAA met Monday night at Elizabeth Forward, and it was Southmoreland who came away with the victory after defeating the Lady Warriors, 50-35.
The Lady Scots improve to 3-1 in the section and 8-2 overall. Elizabeth Forward (9-2) is also 3-1 in the section.
The Lady Warriors led 14-13 after the first quarter, but Southmoreland turned up the defense for a 15-4 advantage in the second quarter and a 28-18 halftime lead.
Elizabeth Forward sliced a point off the deficit in the third quarter, but the Lady Scots closed out the victory with a 12-6 fourth quarter.
Southmoreland's Olivia Cernuto led the way with a game-high 23 points. Gracie Spadaro added 15.
Bailie Brinson scored 10 points for Elizabeth Forward.
Thomas Jefferson 62, Laurel Highlands 19 -- The visiting Lady Jaguars cruised to a Section 3-AAAAA road victory at Laurel Highlands.
Gracie Fairman led Thomas Jefferson (4-1, 6-5) with a game-high 17 points. Laekyn Finn scored 12.
Aareanna Griffith scored 10 points for Laurel Highlands (0-4, 0-13).
South Park 83, Brownsville 34 -- The Lady Falcons' Emma Seto scored a game-high 27 points in a Section 2-AAA loss at South Park.
The Lady Eagles (4-0, 8-2) scored 29 points in the first quarter and 23 in the second and third quarters.
Maya Wertlet led South Park with 25 points. Nora Ozimek (15), Kierra Moelber (11), and Jordyn Tucciarelli (10) also scored in double figures.
Brownsville goes to 3-1 in the section and 5-5 overall.
Charleroi 54, McGuffey 22 -- McKenna DeUnger finished with 24 points to lead the Lady Cougars to a Section 2-AAA home victory.
Charleroi (2-1, 7-4) led 15-5, 32-15 and 50-20 at the quarter breaks. McGuffey slips to 1-3 in the section and 5-6 overall.
Seton-La Salle 65, Carmichaels 22 -- The Lady Rebels scored 31 points in the first quarter and didn't look back for a Section 2-AA victory over the visiting Lady Mikes.
Ashton Batis scored 11 points for Carmichaels (0-2, 2-6).
Mallory Daly poured in 35 points for Seton-La Salle (3-0, 8-3). Kyleigh Donnelly finished with 11 points and Ava Dursi added 10.
Serra Catholic 71, Frazier 15 -- The Lady Eagles led 29-2 after the first quarter to breeze to a Section 2-AA home victory over the Lady Commodores.
Gabby McGavitt scored seven points for Frazier (0-2, 2-6).
Chloe Pordash paced Serra Catholic (2-0, 8-0) with a game-high 28 points. Brianna Battles added 16.
Jefferson-Morgan 43, Geibel Catholic 33 -- The Lady Gators rallied to tie the game through three quarters, but the Lady Rockets outscored the home team in the fourth quarter, 13-3, for a Section 2-A victory.
Jefferson-Morgan (1-2, 1-8) led 24-13 at halftime. Geibel Catholic (0-2, 2-9) carried the third quarter, 17-6.
Savannah Clark scored a game-high 22 points for the Lady Rockets. Kayla Larkin finished with 13 points.
Morgan Sandzimier led the Lady Gators with 14 points. Alex Caldwell added 10.
West Greene 70, Mapletown 27 -- Anna Durbin and Katie Lampe both made five 3-pointers in the Lady Pioneers' Section 2-A home victory over the Lady Maples.
West Greene (2-0, 7-3) made 11 3-pointers as a team.
Durbin led the Lady Pioneers with a game-high 23 points. Lampe finished with 17 points and Brooke Barner added 12.
Krista Wilson scored 15 points for the Lady Maples (1-2, 5-5).
Boys basketball
Carmichaels 63, Bentworth 35 -- The Mikes returned home with a Section 3-AA victory over the Bearcats.
Carmichaels led 19-9 after the first quarter and 38-16 at halftime. The lead grew to 55-23 after three quarters.
Chris Barrish paced the Mikes with a game-high 27 points. Drake Long and Tyler Richmond scored 11 apiece.
Landon Urcho scored 14 for Bentworth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.