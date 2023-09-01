ALVERTON — Southmoreland’s first-year coach Tom Kurtz has had an eventful — and successful — opening week to the season.
The Lady Scots opened the Section 2-AA schedule Tuesday with a victory over Charleroi and kept the momentum going Thursday night with a 3-0 victory over visiting Brownsville, the defending section champions.
Southmoreland built large leads in the first two sets and rallied in the third for a straight-sets victory against the Lady Falcons. The Lady Scots won by the scores, 25-13, 25-12, 25-19.
“I heard Charleroi and Brownsville were the teams to beat, so that makes me feel really good,” said Kurtz, who came out of retirement after coaching at the collegiate level the past eight years. “(His team) is going to be special.”
Kurtz found a weakness in the Brownsville defense and his team was able exploit the advantage.
“The rotation they run with the tall girl (Skyler Gates). When she’s not out there, we were dominant,” explained Kurtz. “We were able to exploit their middle.”
Brownsville’s first-year coach Rachael Salvucci also recognized the same weakness in her squad’s defense.
“We are not the same team we were Tuesday. We couldn’t react fast enough on their tips,” said Salvucci. “We were off. Those tips killed us.
“They saw we weren’t covering the tips and they kept exploiting it.”
Southmoreland built double digit leads in the first two sets before Brownsville was able to make small runs on its serve. However, the visitors were unable to maintain the momentum.
Brownsville turned the tables in the third set and was able to pull away early. However, Southmoreland was able to chip away at the deficit and moved into the lead. Once the Lady Scots did so, they weren’t able to pull away, but ran off the last few points for the straight-sets win.
Kurtz noted the play of sophomore Ainsley Martin. Martin and Makayla Etling tied for the team lead with 12 digs apiece.
“Ainsley Martin, our libero, she’s a special player,” said Kurtz.
Southmoreland’s front line was solid throughout the match, led by Taylor Doppelheuer’s 10 kills. Zoey Welling finished with a team-high 15 assists.
Gates was tough at the net with 16 kills. She also had three service aces. Mackenzie Wade had a solid, all-around performance with 13 assists, three kills and six service points. Caylee Balabon had five digs.
Brownsville returns to action Saturday in the annual FCCA Tournament to be held at Laurel Highlands. Salvucci hopes to have everyone on the same page for the tournament.
“We need more communication. We have the girls. We have the talent,” said Salvucci.
