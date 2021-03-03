The Southmoreland girls held visiting Deer Lakes to just 13 points over the final three quarters Tuesday night and rolled to a 53-24 victory in the first round of the WPIAL Class AAAA playoffs.
The Lady Scots improve to 15-4 and advance to play rival Mount Pleasant on Friday night. The Lady Vikings defeated Freeport in overtime, 38-31.
Southmoreland led 19-11 after the first quarter and 29-16 at halftime. The Lady Scots outscored the Lady Lancers (6-8) in the second half, 24-8.
Olivia Cernuto paced Southmoreland with a game-high 15 points. Maddie Moore finished with 13 points and Gracie Spadaro added 11.
Cameron Simurda and Reese Hasley both scored seven points for Deer Lakes.
Mount Pleasant 38, Freeport 31, OT -- The Lady Vikings controlled the overtime, outscoring the Lady Yellowjackets in the extra period, 7-0, for the WPIAL Class AAAA first round playoff victory.
Mount Pleasant (11-7) forced overtime by outscoring the home team in the fourth quarter, 10-6.
The lead seesawed in the first half with Freeport (10-3) leading 10-4 after the first quarter and the Lady Vikings pulling into a 19-16 halftime lead.
Freeport held a 9-2 advantage in the third quarter.
Tiffany Zelmore poured in a game-high 23 points for Mount Pleasant.
Melaina DeZort paced the Yellowjackets with 12 points. Grace Soilis added 10.
Elizabeth Forward 47, Central Valley 40 -- The visiting Lady Warriors rallied from a first-half deficit for a WPIAL Class AAAA first round victory over the Lady Bears.
Elizabeth Forward (8-5) trailed 22-14 at halftime, but drew to 34-31 after the third quarter. The Lady Warriors secured the come-from-behind victory by outscoring Central Valley in the final eight minutes, 16-6.
Elizabeth Forward's Brooke Markland shared game-scoring honors with 15 points. Anna Resnick added 12 points.
Alyssa Gillin led Central Valley (8-12) with 15 points. Paige Elmer finished with 12.
Montour 53, Belle Vernon 52 -- The Lady Leopards second-half rally fell one point short for a WPIAL Class AAAA first-round loss at Montour.
The Lady Spartans (13-9) led 33-21 at halftime, but Belle Vernon chipped away at the deficit and trailed 42-33 after the third quarter.
The Lady Leopards (9-8) outscored the home team in the fourth quarter, 19-11.
Grace Henderson and Viva Kreis both scored 11 points for Belle Vernon.
Montour's Olivia Lyscik and Raegan Kadlecik shared game-scoring honors with 21 points apiece.
Boys basketball
Rochester 55, West Greene 32 -- The visiting Pioneers trailed 42-8 at halftime in a WPIAL Class A first round playoff loss to the Rams.
Rochester (12-4) carried play in the third quarter, 13-5. West Greene outscored the Rams in the fourth quarter, 19-0.
Caleb Rice led the Pioneers (2-13) with 12 points. Chase Blake finished with 10 points.
Devon Hemer paced the Rams with a game-high 18 points. Parker Lyons finished with 16 points and J.D. Azulay added 14.
Leechburg 84, Mapletown 37 -- The Blue Devils scored 58 points in the middle quarters to cruise to a WPIAL Class A first round playoff game victory over the visiting Maples.
Leechburg (8-4) led 14-10 after the first quarter. The lead grew to 72-30 entering the fourth quarter.
Landan Stevenson led Mapletown (4-9) with 15 points.
Dylan Cook was the top scorer for the Blue Devils with a game-high 20 points. Braylan Lovelace scored 19 and Eli Rich added 18.
Hockey
Connellsville 6, Neshannock 4 -- The Falcons upended the first-place Lancers behind Max Sokol's hat trick.
Neshannock (12-3-0-2) remains atop the PIHL Class B North Division standings with 26 points.
Connellsville (8-4-0-3) solidified its hold on third place in the South Division with 19 points. The Falcons trail second-place Carrick by one point, but Carrick has three games in hand.
Sokol assisted on Tristin Lapinski's goal at 4:06 in the first period, and Milan Deffibaugh doubled the lead just over a minute later with an unassisted goal.
Tommy Malvar's power play goal at 2:32 drew the Lancers to 2-1, but Deffibaugh responded with another unassisted goal at 5:06.
Neshannock again cut the deficit to a single goal when Giovanni Valentine scored at 6:07, but Sokol answered just 23 seconds later to give Connellsville a 4-2 lead after two periods.
Malvar sliced into the Falcons' lead with a goal 4:20 into the third period, only to have Sokol answer with an unassisted goal 42 seconds later.
Sokol then capped his hat trick with an unassisted goal at 10:35.
Neshannock's Patrick Cionni quickly responded with a goal only 25 seconds later, but Connellsville goalie Alex Mitchell didn't allow another shot past him in the final six minutes to preserve the key victory.
Mitchell made 28 saves in the win. Neshannock's Riley Mastowski turned aside 20 shots.
