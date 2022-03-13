WEXFORD -- Southmoreland coach Amber Cernuto knew of Blackhawk's propensity to shoot -- and convert -- from 3-point range.
The Lady Cougars did the expected, making 10 in the game and five in the first half, as Blackhawk advanced to the PIAA Class AAAA quarterfinals with a 72-52 victory.
Blackhawk (26-0) advances to play Villa Maria in the quarterfinals on Wednesday. Villa Maria (23-2) defeated Bedford, 59-29.
Alena Fusetti sparked the Blackhawk offense with a game-high 29 points. She scored 17 points in the first half after making four 3-pointers.
Fusetti hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter as the Lady Cougars built a 21-12 lead after the first eight minutes.
"They were on. We knew they were 3-point shooters. You can't match twos with threes," said Southmoreland coach Amber Cernuto.
Elle Pawlikowsky's 3-pointer closed the gap to 30-23, but Blackhawk scored the final nine points of the second quarter for a 39-23 halftime lead.
Fusetti scored 17 points in the first half. Kassie Potts added nine of her 16 points in the first 16 minutes.
Despite the halftime deficit, Amber Cernuto felt her squad played to the game plan, save slowing Blackhawk's accurate 3-point shooting.
"We wanted to take care of their pressure, which I think we did. We wanted to put the ball in the post. We knew we were a little taller than them, but we just didn't finish," said Amber Cernuto.
The lead remained in double digits for the remainder of the game with the Lady Scots unable to close the gap.
Southmoreland managed to outscore Blackhawk in the third quarter, 19-16, but only whittled three points off the double-digit deficit.
Blackhawk closed the game with a 17-10 advantage in the fourth quarter.
"It felt like a 12-, 15-point game the whole time. I didn't realize until I looked up at the clock with about three minutes left it was 20 points," said Amber Cernuto.
Southmoreland senior Gracie Spadaro closed out her stellar career with a team-high 16 points. Olivia Cernuto added 14. Delaynie Morvosh and Maddie Moore finished with seven points apiece.
"Absolutely, it was a great season. These girls had a great run," said Amber Cernuto. "The seniors (Gracie Spadaro, Elle Pawlikosky and Delaynie Morvosh) never lost at home."
