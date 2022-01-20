Gracie Spadaro needed only two points entering Wednesday's Section 3-AAAA game at Yough to reach 1,000 career points, and the Southmoreland senior did so, with room to spare, in the Lady Scots' 47-13 victory.
Spadaro scored 13 points to run her career total to 1,011.
The Lady Scots (4-1, 10-2) scored all the points needed in the first quarter, taking a 14-3 lead. The visitors led 28-7 at halftime and 39-11 after three quarters.
Southmoreland's Delaynie Morvosh led all scorers with 17 points. Mikahla Chewing scored six points for Yough (1-4, 3-10).
Boys basketball
Uniontown 70, Mount Pleasant 55 -- The Red Raiders closed the first half of the Section 3-AAAA schedule with a road victory over the Vikings.
Uniontown (5-1, 7-4) pulled away in the middle two quarters with a 43-26 scoring advantage.
Bakari Wallace scored a game-high 18 points for the Red Raiders. Notorious Grooms finished with 13 points and Calvin Winfrey III added 12.
Aden Wisnewski and Dante Giallonardo shared scoring honors for Mount Pleasant (1-5, 3-10) with 15 points apiece.
Charleroi 80, Ringgold 58 -- Will Wagner poured in a game-high 44 points to lead the Cougars to a non-section home victory over the Rams.
Charleroi (10-3) led 38-24 at halftime, but Ringgold cut into the deficit and trailed 56-50 after three quarters. The Cougars finished out the win with a 24-8 advantage in the fourth quarter.
Jake Caruso and Bryce Large both scored 10 points for Charleroi.
Nick Peccon paced the Rams (5-10) with 23 points. Zion Moore finished with 20 points and Daryl Tolliver added 13.
South Park 41, California 27 -- The Trojans fell to the visiting Eagles in a non-section game.
Anthony Despraspo scored 12 points and Tyler Susan added 11 for South Park.
Wrestling
Mount Pleasant 52, Derry 21 -- The Vikings remain unbeaten in Section 3-AA (3B) action with a road victory over the Trojans.
Mount Pleasant improves to 5-0 in the section and 9-3 overall.
The Vikings' Joseph Longhi (106), Sean Cain (120), Duncan Blose (120), Lucas Shawley (145), Dayton Pitzer (215), and Joseph Semelka (285) all won by fall.
Noah Gnibus won by a 12-2 major decision at 189 pounds.
Jamison Poklembo won by forfeit at 138 pounds, as did Brandon Pool at 152 pounds.
Bentworth 27 (won on criteria), West Greene 27 -- Josh Archer's win by fall in the last bout at 145 pounds tied the Section 1-AA (1B) match for the Pioneers, and then the victory was awarded to the Bearcats on criteria.
Bentworth won on the basis of fewer forfeits given up.
The Bearcats led 6-0 on a pin from from Maxx Weisher (152), but the Pioneers' Matt Feenan (160) followed with a pin.
The Pioneers then kept the momentum going with falls from Haden Roberts (172) and John Lampe (189) for an 18-6 lead.
Bentworth countered with Vitali Daniels' pin at 215 pounds and Ales Rusilko win by forfeit at 285 to tie the match. Max Ivcic won a 12-10 decision at 113 pounds for the Bearcats, and Chris Vargo won by fall at 132 pounds.
Dalton Lucey secured 4-2 decision at 138 pounds to draw West Greene to 27-21.
There were no bouts at 106, 120 and 126 pounds.
Connellsville 72, Albert Gallatin 6 -- The Falcons rolled to a Section 2-AAA (2A) victory over the visiting Colonials with 11 pins.
Connellsville's Jacob Layton (120), Gabe Ruggieri (126), Chad Ozias (132), Lonzy Vielma (138), Chad Jesko (145), Ethan Ansell (152), Jared Keslar (160), Hunter Claycomb (172), George Shultz (189), and Dennis Nichelson (215) all won by fall.
Evan Petrovich (113) and Trent Huffman (106) were awarded forfeits.
Albert Gallatin's lone victory was Shawn Loring's pin at 285 pounds.
Ringgold 52, Central Catholic 19 -- The Rams were tough at home for a Section 4-AAA (4B) victory over Central Catholic.
Ringgold's Logan Trilli (113), Noah Mimidis (120), Braydon Campbell (132), Braydon Wilcher (215), and Chance Capicotto (172) won by forfeit.
Jack Duncan secured a 12-0 major decision at 126 pounds, and Jaden Brown won a 17-2 technical fall in 3:45 at 160 pounds.
Tanner Shawl won by fall at 138 pounds, as did Jake Conroy at 189 pounds and Dante Compagni at 285 pounds.
Southmoreland 42, Ligonier Valley 23 -- The Scotties put a damper on the Rams' Senior Night with a Section 3-AAA (3B) road victory.
Southmoreland's Anthony Govern (215) and Kayli Redmond (113) won by forfeit, and Mason Neiderhiser won by fall at 285 pounds for the lead.
Ligonier Valley rallied to the lead on pins from Josh Harbert (132) and Ryan Harbert (138).
Andrew Johnson cut into the deficit with a 4-3 decision at 145 pounds.
Southmoreland carried the final four bouts with forfeits by Landon Delera (152) and Ben Yeskey (189), a 4-0 decision by Bryson Robinson at 172 pounds, and Tristan Ice's pin at 160 pounds.
Women's basketball
California (Pa.) 71, Clarion 47 -- Dejah Terrell, Ciaira Loyd and Brionna Allen combined for 51 points in the Vulcans' PSAC West Conference road victory.
Terrell led the way for California (4-2, 9-2) with her fourth double-double of the season with 18 points and 11 rebounds. She also had a season-high five blocks.
Loyd also scored 18 points, adding a team-high seven assists. Allen scored 15 points and had a season-high four steals.
Sierra Bermudez paced the Golden Eagles (2-8, 3-12) with 21 points. Cory Santoro finished with 11 points.
The Vulcans led 35-23 at halftime.
Men's basketball
California (Pa.) 75, Clarion 67 -- Philip Alston's ninth double-double of the season led the Vulcans to a PSAC West Conference road victory over the Golden Eagles.
Alston scored 29 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, plus four blocks and two steals, for California (5-3, 10-4).
The Vulcans' Zyan Collins finished with 20 points, six rebounds and three assists. Brent Pegram added 17 points and Keith Palek III grabbed 13 rebounds.
Gerald Jarmon led Clarion (2-6, 6-7) with 22 points. Lawrence Lemon added 15 points and Connor Ferrell scored 14.
Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus 97, Penn State Du Bois 56 -- The Lions scored 48 points in the first half and maintained the pace in the final 20 minutes with 49 points for a PSUAC home victory.
Will Hagwood led the way for Fayette with 31 points. Tavian Mozie scored 20 points and Maurice Freeman added 16.
Guy Anthony led Du Bois with 13 points.
Westminster 71, Waynesburg 51 -- The Titans held a 25-point lead at halftime on their way to a Presidents' Athletic Conference over the visiting Yellow Jackets.
Westminster (6-2, 9-5) led 46-21 at halftime.
Jansen Knotts scored 14 of his game-high 18 points in the second half for Waynesburg (4-2, 8-5). He also had six rebounds and three assists.
Nijon Kirkman, Matt Popeck and Bryson Witt all scored nine points for the Yellow Jackets.
