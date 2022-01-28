ALVERTON -- The Southmoreland girls not only avenged an earlier loss to Belle Vernon Thursday night, but also grabbed a share of first place in Section 3-AAAA with a 61-51 victory against the visiting Lady Leopards.
Southmoreland, the two-time defending section champs, pulls into a first-place tie with Elizabeth Forward at 7-1. Belle Vernon (12-2) slips into second place with a 7-2 mark.
Elizabeth Forward defeated Mount Pleasant, 43-35.
"Belle Vernon has a fantastic team. It's always a battle with them. A little rivalry we have," said Southmoreland coach Amber Cernuto. "They have tremendous shooters. They have the ability to drive. (Farrah) Reader is strong on the post.
"They have a well-rounded team."
Cernuto said her squad was looking forward to playing the Lady Leopards, especially after losing to Belle Vernon earlier in the season.
"We wanted to avenge the loss. It was nothing of my doing. The girls were talking about it the last couple days," said Cernuto.
Belle Vernon coach Kaitlyn Slagus said the game held no surprises the way it played out.
"I knew it was going to be a really competitive game. That's a really great team," said Slagus. "Southmoreland is a very defensively strong team. If you get stops, you have to score at the other end."
The game was close throughout until the Lady Scots (13-2) pulled away in the final 45 seconds. Southmoreland outscored Belle Vernon in the fourth quarter, 23-14.
The Lady Leopards' Viva Kreis made a 3-pointer with 20 seconds elapsed in the fourth quarter for a 40-38 lead. Olivia Cernuto tied the game on Southmoreland's next possession.
Reader made a pair of free throws to give Belle Vernon the lead once again, 42-40, and Olivia Cernuto made another field goal to tie the game.
Olivia Cernuto scored a game-high 21 points.
Belle Vernon's Jenna Dawson hit a 3-pointer with around six minutes left in the game for a 45-42 lead, the last time the Lady Leopards held the lead.
Southmoreland's Delaynie Morvosh came back with a 3-pointer on the next possession to tie the game, and then Gracie Spadaro hit a pair of free throws about 30 seconds later for the lead.
Spadaro scored 14 points and Morvosh added 10.
Morvosh made another 3-pointer for a 50-45 lead with 4:22 remaining. Dawson hit a 3-pointer to cut Belle Vernon's deficit to 50-48, but the Lady Leopards would get no closer in the final four minutes of the game.
Southmoreland closed with an 11-3 run to secure the victory.
Belle Vernon would fall behind, then rally to close the gap, several times in the first three quarters.
Southmoreland led 19-13 after the first quarter, but Kreis hit one of her five 3-pointers to tie the game at 21 early in the second quarter. Kreis led Belle Vernon with 19 points and the five 3-pointers matched her previous best total.
The Lady Scots responded with a 7-0 run for a 28-21 lead. Belle Vernon didn't give up, though, closing the second quarter on a 5-0 run to make the halftime score, 28-26.
The third quarter mirrored the first two with Southmoreland managing to gain a little distance, only to have Belle Vernon make up the deficit. The Lady Scots
"It was a competitive game and that's what happens when you have good defense at both ends of the floor. It's going to be who makes those last couple baskets," said Amber Cernuto.
"I was really proud of the girls they way they played back from those (Southmoreland) leads. Unfortunately, it didn't go our way," said Slagus. "But, our girls played a heckuva game out there and I'm really proud of that."
Both coaches agreed the final couple weeks of the season will be a grind.
"It's a long season, but it's a tough season," said Slagus. "We had Serra (Wednesday). That was another tough game," said Slagus. "We focus on game-by-game and get ready for the next game.
"It's a long season, but it's a tough season."
Reader grabbed a team-high eight rebounds. The Lady Leopards' Tessa Rodriguez dished out 10 assists and pulled down six rebounds.
"It's not going to be an easy road. It's never an easy road in our section," said Amber Cernuto. "We play West Mifflin on Monday. (There's) always a battle there with them. It's going to be a battle and the girls are always up to the challenge.
"We have West Mifflin, Elizabeth Forward, Mount Pleasant and Yough left. It's not easy by any stretch by all means. Each one of those teams has different dynamics and different things that they bring to the table. You have to prepare differently for each team."
The Lady Scots are seeking their third-straight section crown.
"I don't think they are looking towards the end. They are definitely hungry and motivated this year to continue the success they've had," added Amber Cernuto.
