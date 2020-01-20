The game Monday night between the top two teams in Section 3-AAAA was close throughout, but the undefeated Southmoreland girls held on to beat McKeesport, 53-48.
The Lady Scots improve to 9-0 in the section and 16-0 overall, and inched closer to clinching a playoff berth. They were denied the opportunity of doing so Monday night with West Mifflin's win over Belle Vernon.
The Lady Tigers go to 7-2 in the section and 11-6 overall.
Southmoreland held a slight 22-20 lead at halftime. The advantage remained two heading into the fourth quarter with the Lady Scots holding a 19-16 advantage in the final eight minutes.
Gracie Spadaro led Southmoreland with 13 points. Olivia Cernuto finished with 12 and Sarah Pisula chipped in 11.
McKeesport's Jhayla Bray scored a game-high 19 points. Laila Taylor added 14.
