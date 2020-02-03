Belle Vernon stayed with unbeaten Southmoreland in the first half but the host Lady Scotties clamped down after intermission on their way to a 60-36 win in Section 3-AAAA girls basketball action Monday night.
Southmoreland (13-0, 20-0) led just 14-12 after one quarter and 27-21 at halftime before a 9-3 advantage in the third quarter helped it to open up a 36-24 lead and the Lady Scots pulled away from there.
Olivia Cernuto led Southmoreland with 15 points and Delaynie Morvosh followed with 10 points. Carlie Collins and Charity Henderson added seven points each.
Viva Kreis scored seven points for the Lady Leopards (8-5, 15-6), while Rachel Wobrak, Jenna Dawson and Presleigh Colditz tossed in six points apiece.
The Lady Scotties have already wrapped up the section title, while Belle Vernon also has clinched a playoff berth.
