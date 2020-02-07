Southmoreland moved within one win of recording a perfect regular season after a 55-22 win at Mount Pleasant in a Section 3-AAAA girls basketball game Thursday night.
The Lady Scotties (14-0, 21-0) were led by Gracie Spadaro’s game-high 18 points. Sarah Pisula and Olivia Cernuto followed with 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Southmoreland raced out to a 15-4 lead in the first period and never looked back.
Tiffany Zelmore led the Lady Vikings (2-12, 3-17) with 10 points.
The Lady Scotties will look to go 22-0 when they host a formidable South Park squad (14-7) in a non-section game 7:30 p.m. Monday.
