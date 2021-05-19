Southmoreland soared out to a 9-1 lead and held on for an 11-9 victory over Keystone Oaks in a WPIAL Class AAA first-round playoff game at West Mifflin on Tuesday.
The seventh-seeded Lady Scotties (10-4) scored twice in the first, five times in the second and twice in the third to build an eight-run lead. Both teams scored a run in the fourth to make it 10-2.
The 10th-seeded Golden Eagles out-scored Southmoreland 7-1 the rest of the way but it wasn’t enough as the Lady Scotties advanced to Thursday’s quarterfinals where they’ll play No. 2 North Catholic with the site and time to be determined.
Amarah McCutcheon paced Southmoreland with three hits, including a home run and a triple, and four RBIs. Kaylee Doppelheuer added a double. Winning pitcher Jess Matheny walked three and struck out six.
Lauren Foti homered and doubled for the Golden Rams (10-6) and Maria Fratangelo also hit a home run. Julia Piatt took the loss.
Bishop Canevin 8, Jefferson-Morgan 3 — Bishop Canevin scored four runs in both the fifth and seventh innings to defeat Jefferson-Morgan in a WPIAL Class A first-round playoff game at Waynesburg University.
Meadow Lokaitis hit a three-run homer and Alysha Cutri doubled, singled and had two RBIs for the ninth-seeded Lady Crusaders (7-6) who also got an RBI double from Bella DeMark.
Winning pitcher Cutri allowed two earned runs on nine hits with one walk and seven strikeouts.
Jasmine Demaske took the loss for the eighth-seeded Lady Rockets (5-9). Payton Farabee had two hits for J-M.
Jefferson-Morgan took a 1-0 lead in the third before Bishop Canevin took the lead for good with its four-run fifth. The Lady Rockets cut the margin to 4-3 with two runs in the bottom of the sixth but the Lady Crusaders all but put the game away with another four runs in the top of the seventh.
