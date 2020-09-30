Olivia Cernuto recorded a hat trick as unbeaten Southmoreland easily disposed of winless East Allegheny, 7-0 in a non-section girls volleyball match Tuesday night.
The host Lady Scotties (6-0) also got two goals apiece from Tatum Lucero and Taylor Klingensmith. Gabby Fabery and Bailey Steban each chipped in with an assist. Goalkeeper Kaylee Keys got strong defensive support from Kenda Fabery, Amanda Hoffer and Skyler Koshar in earning the shutout.
EA falls to 0-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.