Southmoreland is back in a familiar spot.
The fifth-seeded Lady Scotties trounced No. 4 Ellwood City, 14-4 in six innings, in a WPIAL Class AAA softball quarterfinal game at North Allegheny High School on Thursday night.
That sent Southmoreland into semifinals for the fourth time in the past five seasons where it will play top-seeded Avonworth 4 p.m. Tuesday at Boyce Mayview Park.
“It says a lot about our program,” Lady Scotties coach Todd Bunner said. “It says a lot about the younger girls coming up, it says a lot about the parents, and it says a lot about our softball organization in general.
“We reload every year and you see what happens ... they produce.”
Southmoreland (13-3) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on Amarah McCutcheon’s solo home run but then fell behind 3-1 to the Lady Wolverines (14-4). The Lady Scotties responded in a big way with nine runs in the top of the fourth inning to go up 10-3.
Elle Pawlikowsky and Tyson Martin walked to start the inning and McCutcheon hit an RBI single. Brynn Charnesky followed with a two-run double that put the Lady Scotties ahead to stay. Taylor Doppelheuer smacked a run-scoring double later in the inning to cap the rally.
Southmoreland cruised from there, ending the game after six innings on the 10-run mercy rule.
Gabriella Grabiak stepped into the starting lineup for the Lady Scotties and produced a triple, two singles and three RBIs, and McCutcheon reached base four times with two hits and two walks and knocked in two runs.
Doppelheuer also had three hits and an RBI, and Charnesky had two hits and three RBIs for Southmoreland, which also got a double and single from Martin and a single and two RBIs from Kaylee Doppelheuer.
Losing pitcher Julia Nardone, who was knocked out in the fourth inning, and Sara Schwartz allowed a combined 14 hits.
Aliya Garrowway had a double and two RBIs for the Lady Wolverines who also got a double and an RBI from both Nardone and Keira Rozanski.
Southmoreland had to overcome some adversity before and during the game. Usual starting pitcher Maddie Brown was unable to play and catcher Makayla Etling, one of the team’s top hitters, left in the third inning due to a knee injury.
“Maddie had really severe neck and shoulder spasms,” Bunner said. “Maddie Cyphert stepped in and pitched one hell of a game. She hasn’t pitched a whole lot. We’ve used her mainly at the end of games this season. She really came through.
“Then Makayla went down in the third inning and Elle Pawlikowsky had to come in and catch.”
Bunner said Etling will be reevaluated on Monday to see if she’ll be available for Tuesday’s game.
Southmoreland made amends for a 4-2 loss to Ellwood City in last year’s WPIAL semifinals.
“They were all aware of that except for the freshmen,” Bunner said. “We talked about it, but it wasn’t a revenge game. We didn’t come in there wanting to kick their butts because of last year, we just wanted to move on against a good team.
“But that is in the back of your mind.”
The Lady Scotties now face another rematch from last year’s postseason in the Lady Antelopes, who beat Southmoreland in the third-place consolation game, 3-2, for a berth into the PIAA tournament.
“They were there watching us play,” Bunner said of Avonworth. “They’re going to be just like they were last year. Their pitcher is pretty good, a sophomore who they’ve leaned on all year. They have good hitters. They’re a well-coached team.
“It’s going to be a heck of a game.”
