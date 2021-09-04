The Hempfield girls posted four scores in the 40s Friday afternoon for a 181-186 road victory over Connellsville in Section 3-AAA play at Pleasant Valley Golf Club.
The Lady Spartans’ Raina Jones and Connellsville’s Maddy Kinneer shared medalist honors with 8-over 43.
Milana Yannascoli shot 44 for Hempfield. Ava Grew (46) and Seneca Wagner (48) also counted in the final score. Mayah Iezzi’s 57 did not count.
Paiton Ulery scored 44 for the Lady Falcons (3-1). Gabby Miller shot 49 and Abby Tikey finished with 50. Elle Crislip’s 61 was not used.
Boys golf
South Park 221, Bentworth 277 — The Eagles returned home from Chippewa Golf Course Thursday afternoon with a Section 4-AA victory over the Bearcats.
JP Tusai was the medalist for South Park (2-0, 2-1) with 4-over 39. Ryan Tumas shot 43, and Adam Vas and Colin Riberich both finished with 46. Matt Jena closed out the scoring with 47.
Nathan Coski was the low man for Bentworth (1-2, 1-4) with 10-over 45. Aaron Woodhouse (50), Ross Skerbetz (50), Cody Baldauf (66), and Sydney Dinardo 66 also counted in the Bearcats’ final score.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.