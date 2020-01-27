McKeesport grabbed the lead in the first quarter Monday night and kept pulling away for a 72-37 Section 3-AAAA victory over visiting Mount Pleasant.
The Lady Tigers (9-2, 13-6) led 19-10, 39-17 and 60-32 at the quarter breaks.
Mount Pleasant's Tiffany Zelmore and McKeesport's Haley Hertzler and Carmen Coles all scored 16 points. The Lady Tigers' Laila Taylor added 15.
The Lady Vikings slip to 2-9 in the section and 3-14 overall.
