McKeesport’s defense held Belle Vernon down in the Lady Tigers’ 57-39 Section 4-AAAA victory on Tuesday at McKeesport High School.
McKeesport (4-1, 8-4) had a 15-9 lead after the first quarter, and after outscoring the Lady Leopards, 19-2, in the second, the Lady Tigers had a 34-11 halftime advantage.
The home team had an 11-8 edge in the third quarter before the visitors had a 20-12 advantage in the fourth.
McKeesport’s Laila Taylor had 14 points to lead all scorers, and teammate Carmen Coles added 13. The Lady Tigers’ Jhayla Bray put in 11.
Jenna Dawson led Belle Vernon (3-2, 7-3) in scoring with nine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.