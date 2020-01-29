West Mifflin scored 24 points in the first half Wednesday night to cruise to a 46-23 Section 3-AAAA road victory at Yough.
Kaylynn Odelli led the Lady Cougars (0-12, 3-17) with a game-high 14 points. Lauren Yuhas and Shelby Genes both scored 13 for West Mifflin (8-4, 10-8).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.