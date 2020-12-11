When the California Area administration decided to halt all afterschool activities until Dec. 14, the offseason for the girls basketball program was extended, as if it hadn’t been long enough already.
“We have been chomping at the bit,” third-year head coach Chris Niemiec said with a smile. “We had one official practice and with the rule that you have to have 15 practices before you can play, it is going to be a while before we can play actual games.
“However, the safety of everyone is first and foremost.”
The team returns three starters from a year ago, senior point guard Mikayla Boda, senior forward Ca’Mari Walden and junior guard Jordyn Cruse.
Boda is entering her third year as a starter, and Niemiec is counting on her and Walden for leadership.
“They are the type of leaders who lead by example and by how hard they play,” he said. “They are definitely not rah-rah leaders.”
Junior guard Kendall Watson, a transfer from Monessen who started there for two years, has locked up the fourth spot with junior guard McKenna Hewitt and sophomore forward Samantha Smichnick competing for the fifth spot.
“For us to play to the best of our ability, we have to share the ball by moving it well and scoring more than we normally do,” said Niemiec. “Defensively, we will have to continue to play solid.”
California has moved up from Class A to AA and will play in Section 2-AA along with Beth-Center, Carmichaels, Frazier, Serra Catholic and Seton-La Salle.
“I think we can compete for the section despite moving up,” Niemiec said. “I would think Serra is the preseason favorite and Seton-LaSalle is usually really good.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.