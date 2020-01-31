COAL CENTER -- California celebrated Senior Night in proper fashion as it clinched a playoff spot by defeating Monessen in a key Section 2-A girls basketball game Thursday night, 40-37.
“For rivalry sake, this is our biggest win of the season,” said California coach Chris Niemiec. “We came out with more will and grit.
“We did some things differently than the first time (at Monessen), and it worked.”
The Lady Greyhounds won the first match-up, 43-37, on Jan. 6.
Makayla Boda led California with 11 points, while both Charlee Petrucci and Ca'Mari Walden finished with 10 points.
Monessen coach Janine Vertacnik was not happy after the game.
“I am upset,” she said. “I am upset with how the girls played and I don’t know if they thought we had the game won when we came in here.
“Nine for 21 from the foul line isn’t going to cut it. (Cal) wanted it more than we did."
Vertacnik added, "Emotions are high for Senior Night and five (Cal players) wanted it to two or three of ours when we wanted to play.”
Vertacnik’s frustration was understandable considering her team turned the ball over 29 times and had issues putting the ball in the hoop from the foul line and from the floor. After hitting six baskets in the first quarter, the Lady Greyhounds only made eight the rest of the game.
A Kendelle Weston basket for Monessen tied the game with 3:39 to go in the game, but the Lady Greyhounds could only muster two free throws the rest of the way as the Lady Trojans hit five foul shots down the stretch.
Monessen (6-4, 12-7) led 16-12 after one quarter, but things got sloppy in the second for the Lady Greyhounds as they had more turnovers (eight) than points (six).
California (11-9, 6-5) closed the half on an 8-2 run to tie the game at 22-22 heading into the intermission.
The Lady Trojans opened the third quarter on an 8-3 run, but Monessen closed the quarter on a 6-0 stretch to take a 31-30 lead into the fourth.
Weston led Monessen with 12 points and Zykavia Hairston added 10.
Both teams return to play in section road games as California heads to Jefferson-Morgan on Wednesday and Monessen heads to Mapletown Thursday.
