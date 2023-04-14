The California girls kept their Section 6-AA title hopes alive Thursday afternoon with a 91-30 victory over visiting West Greene.
Rakiyah Porter (100 high hurdles, 18.90), Morgan Ross (100, 13.82; 200, 30.16; long jump, 15-2), Anastasia Georgagis (1,600, 6:15.79), 400 relay (54.74), Dasia Wright (300 intermediate hurdles, 1:00.72), Alina McClaflin (800, 2:41.53; 3,200, 15:39.27), Erika Shonts (shot put, 25-5), and Ella Neil (triple jump, 28-5; high jump, 4-10) all had first-place finishes for California.
Eryka Hackney (400, 1:07.47) and Mackenzie Wise (discus, 71-8; javelin, 75-0) finished first for West Greene.
Waynesburg Central 96, Charleroi 54 -- The Lady Raiders kept their hopes sharing the Section 6-AA title with a victory over the visiting Lady Cougars.
Kali Shriver (100, 13.28), Addison Blair (1,600, 7:12.01), Jordan Dean (300 intermediate hurdles, 52.66, and Kaylee Ayers (3,200, 18:02.33) won events on the track for the Lady Raiders. Emily Mahle (high jump, 5-2; pole vault, 9-6), Shriver (triple jump, 31-6½), Cheyenne Pierson (discus, 69-0), Brynn Kirby (javelin, 84-1), and Emily Carder (shot put, 27-2) had first-place finishes in the field.
Waynesburg swept the relays.
Sophia Iacovino (100 high hurdles, 17.67), Ella Sypolt (400, 1:03.94; 200, 28.60), Camryn Musser (800, 2:52.23), and Alexa Barber (long jump, 15-0) finished first for Charleroi.
Boys track & field
Waynesburg Central 112, Charleroi 36 -- The Raiders rolled to a Section 6-AA victory against the visiting Cougars.
Waynesburg won the 3,200 and 400 relays.
Mason Mankey (110 high hurdles, 17.36), Breydon Woods (100, 11.48; 200, 23.77), Nate Fox (1,600, 5:28.47), Olivier Sanvicente (400, 55.21), Zach Andrews (300 intermediate hurdles, 45.42), Colby Pauley (long jump, 17-½), Dane Woods (triple jump, 36-6½), Mason Schroyer (pole vault, 10-6), Dalton Taylor (javelin, 136-1), and Nick Burris (shot put, 40-3) all finished first for the Raiders.
Charleroi's Owen Haught (800, 2:27.87), Owen Durka (3,200, 13:21.36), 1,600 relay, Connor Luckock (high jump, 5-8), and Xavier Thomas (discus, 103-5) won their events.
California 130, West Greene 9 -- The Trojans won all but one event for a convincing Section 6-AA home victory against the Pioneers.
California won the 3,200 and 400 relays. The Trojans' Tanner Pierce swept the throws, winning the shot put (46-9), javelin (118-2), and discus (99-2). Teammate Chris Ross won the long jump (20-8), triple jump (41-3), and pole vault (9-0).
Noah Neil (110 high hurdles, 18.60; 300 intermediate hurdles, 47.75), Lee Qualk (100, 11.47; high jump, 6-1), Niamh McClaflin (1,600, 5:23.05), Ethan Coble (400, 1:01.84), Steven Gwyn (800, 2:22.05), and Zack Geletei (200, 26.05) also finished first for California.
Nash Bloom won the 3,200 in 15:08.40 for the Pioneers' lone first-place finish..
