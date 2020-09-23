California swept visiting Jefferson-Morgan, 3-0, winning a tense final game in a Section 2-A girls volleyball match Tuesday night.
The Lady Trojans won by scores of 25-12, 25-12 and 26-24.
Ca’mari had nine kills and Tayla Pascoe added six kills and three aces for the Lady Trojans. Jenna Dixon chipped in with five aces and five assists, Elaina Nicholson had four kills and Jenna Defranco had five aces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.